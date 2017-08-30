Humane Society of Delaware Co. employee on the ground helping in Texas

COLUMBUS, OH & HOUSTON (WCMH) – Central Ohioans are stepping up to help survivors of Hurricane Harvey here at home and in Texas.

Several relief efforts are popping up all over our area, including a donation drop-off at the Fern Warehouse: 1500 Old Leonard Avenue. Collection times are 8am-8pm through Friday. Currently, volunteers said they do not need any more clothing. However they do need: diapers, baby formula, new packaged underwear/socks, towels, pillows and bottled water.

That’s just one way our community is helping people in Texas and Louisiana here at home, but some Ohioans are already helping on the ground in the disaster area.

“I’m happy to be here to help out everybody and do what I can,” said Natalie Yeager, in a FaceTime interview.

Yeager works at the Humane Society of Delaware County  and happened to be visiting Houston when Hurricane Harvey hit.

Already, she’s helped deliver things like dog food, cat litter and 175 crates to the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is being used as a shelter for thousands of displaced people.

“Two of my co-workers have stayed at the shelter since Saturday, like non-stop,” said Yeager.

She’s also helping are animal shelters clean-up and move pets already there to new locations, trying to make room for lost dogs and cats found in the streets.

“As much donation money as we have, we’re just buying whatever people need at that point and trying to get it to them,” said Yeager.

Yeager said if you’d like to help, consider donating to the following:

MuttNation Foundation

K9 Angels Rescue

Harris County Animal Shelter

