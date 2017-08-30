Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation gives $1M to Harvey relief

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the Vanity Fair Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation has donated $1 million to the newly established United Way Harvey Recovery Fund which will go toward relief and recovery for several years. United Way Worldwide said Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, that the national fund will distribute 100 percent of donations to recovery efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation has donated $1 million to the newly established United Way Harvey Recovery Fund which will go toward short and long term relief and recovery efforts.

United Way Worldwide said Wednesday that the national fund will distribute 100 percent of donations to recovery efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation,” said United Way Worldwide President and CEO Brian Gallagher in a statement. “Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us — and that’s what this gift represents.”

United Way is the world’s largest privately-funded non-profit and anticipates Harvey recovery efforts will take several years.

The $1 million from DiCaprio’s foundation represents the inaugural donation to the fund. It is the latest disaster relief support from the Oscar-winner’s namesake foundation. DiCaprio and his foundation have previously donated to recovery efforts following the 2004 tsunami, the Haiti earthquake and Hurricane Sandy.

“We hope others will step up and support the United Way and other organizations,” foundation CEO Terry Tamminen said in the press release.

Many celebrities have pulled out their pocketbooks to help Harvey victims in recent days including Sandra Bullock, who on Tuesday donated $1 million to the American Red Cross.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s