Licking County Sheriff identifies Jane Doe in 1990 homicide case

LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp says they have identified a woman who was killed in 1990.

According to Thorp, on April 19, 1990, the Licking County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after a woman was left for dead in the rear of a truck stop in the 10000 block of Lancaster Road, in Hebron.

For nearly 30 years, the woman was unidentified and it was referred to as the Jane Doe case.

However, in October of 2016 a family member filed a missing person report in Louisville, Kentucky. This triggered a DNA sample of a family member to be submitted to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System by the Louisville Metro Police Department, which led to a match and positive identification of the victim as 29-year-old Patrice Corley.

Deputies continue to investigate and are working with Louisville police on the case.