MORPC releases list of top 100 worst intersections for crashes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — MORPC has released its list of the top 100 worst intersections in the Columbus area for crashes.

The list consists of data compiled between 20014 and 2016, and ranks intersections on a formula that considers number of crashes, traffic volume and severity. The top ten intersections include:

Rank Location 1 E Livingston Avenue @ Hamilton Road/SR 317 2 Broad Street/SR 16 @ James Road 3 Cleveland Avenue @ Innis Road 4 Karl Road @ Morse Road 5 Broad Street/SR 16 @ Lancaster Avenue/Reynoldsburg New Albany Road 6 Cleveland Avenue @ Dublin Granville Road/SR 161 7 E Dublin Granville Road/SR 161 @ Karl Road 8 Morse Road @ Westerville Road/SR 3 9 E Livingston Avenue/US 33 @ Alum Creek Drive 10 Cleveland Avenue/SR 3 @ E Hudson Street

The stats show that the worst intersection, E. Livingston Avenue and Hamilton Road, had a total of 180 crashes over the three year span. The next worst, Broad Street and James Road had 174 crashes in the same span.

To view the entire list of high crash intersections, you can visit www.morpc.org/transportation/safety.