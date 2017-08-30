PLAIN CITY, OH (WCMH) — Efforts to bring relief to survivors of Hurricane Harvey are popping up all over Central Ohio.

One of those efforts is in Plain City at Sugar Run Farm, where they’ve raised thousands of dollars and collected thousands of pounds of feed to help animals in need.

After launching the donation effort on Tuesday, within 24 hours, Sugar Run Farm raised over $10,000 and 40,000 pounds of feed.

“It was much bigger than we could ever have hoped for and at this point we’re just trying to keep up with it all,” said Chris Eadline from Sugar Run Farm.

She said her partner Jen Nadalin already left for Houston early Wednesday morning, hauling 10,000 pounds of feed, along with various donated supplies.

“It’s just what we know, so we decided to dive in and it just kind of built from there,” said Eadline. “Horse feed, dog food, cat food, just anything they can supply to us.”

She said private donators, farms, manufacturers, feed stores, trucking companies and more have stepped up to help.

ASE Feed & Supply has been helping to facilitate donations.

“For only having 24 hours to coordinate this, this there has been a lot of good response,” said Stacy Carl with ASE Feed & Supply. “It’s great to see the community involvement and how empathetic people are.”

Eadline said it was important to them, to do their part.

“That kind of grew into other people doing their parts and I think it’s sort of our responsibility to help anywhere we can,” she said.