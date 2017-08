​COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say a semi fire has closed I-270 SB just north of Roberts Road.

The fire was reported just before 1:00 am Wednesday morning.

Police say there are no injuries reported in the incident, but multiple fire engines are responding to the scene.

Hilliard Police are diverting traffic onto Cemetery Road, and police are working to turn traffic around to decrease the back up.

Drivers should avoid the area for now.