SWAT arrests second Loretta Ave. homicide suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A second man has been arrested for the shooting death of a 19-year-old man that happened in July.

According to Columbus police, James Echols III was arrested by Columbus SWAT officers on Wednesday. Police said he was hiding in the basement of a home on the 2000 block of Brookfield Road.

David J. Echols was arrested in July and charged with murder.

Authorities say the pair are responsible for the July 9 murder of Damon Waddell, 19, on Loretta Avenue. Police say three people were in a car when the shooting happened. Someone fired multiple shots into the car.

Waddell was pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a female victim, whose identity is being withheld for her safety. She survived her injuries. A third person in the car, whose identity is also being withheld, was able to escape with no injuries.

James Echols is expected to appear in court Thursday.