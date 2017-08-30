Video shows fire ants forming raft to survive Harvey floods

HOUSTON (NBC News) — As if massive flooding isn’t enough to deal with residents of Houston are now facing large groups of fire ants.

Because of the floods, fire ants are grouping together to form giant rafts in order to survive.

The ants on the bottom will switch places with the ants on top so they don’t drown.

Of course, people are urged to stay away from fire ants — especially in these large groups.

And if you try to break them apart — beware: Stings from fire ants can cause infections or allergic reactions in humans, and in some rare cases the allergic reaction can lead to death.

