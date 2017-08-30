Whitehall police looking for man who robbed Wendy’s restaurant

Published: Updated:

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) — Police in Whitehall are looking for a man who robbed a Wendy’s Restaurant Tuesday evening.

It happened around 8:40pm at the Wendy’s at 3747 East Broad Street.

According to police, a man implied he had a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. He was last seen running from the store.

Police say the same man is suspected of robbing a Walgreens on August 14.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s standing six feet tall with a medium build. He is nearly bald and has scruffy facial hair.

Police said he was wearing a white tank top, black basketball shorts and white tennis shoes.

Police believe the suspect is from the Whitehall area.

If anyone recognizes this man, they are asked to call the Whitehall Police Department at 614-237-6333.

