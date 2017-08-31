CPD officer rescues dog hanging from fence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer is being credited with rescuing a dog that was found hanging over a fence.

According to Columbus police, Officer Shana Keckley responded after animal control and the Humane Society were unable to assist.

Police said the dog tried to jump over the deck railing, but got caught on a grill cover and couldn’t free itself.

Officer Keckley climbed a ladder that was provided by a neighbor, lifted the dog, and cut it free from the hanging position. Neighbors distracted another dog that was on the property.

“The risk was worth it, dogs are like family members, I would not leave a helpless animal and would do everything I could to save it,” Keckley said in a CPD Facebook post. “I again, thank the Neighborhood Block Watch Coordinators and members of the Waggoner Corridor on 14 Precinct for coming by to assist. It’s another great way that shows how Block Watch members come together to help keep their Neighborhoods safe and help no matter what time day or night.”

The owner of the dog was notified, according to police. The dog is recovering and doing well.