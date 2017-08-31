CPD officers cleared in 2016 deadly officer-involved shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say five officers involved in a deadly shooting in 2016 have been cleared after an investigation.

Police said officers responded to the 700 block of Whitethorne Avenue, on February 7, 2016, on a report of a man with a gun who was threatening people. By the time officers arrived the suspect, Marese Collins, 23, had fled the area in a dark colored SUV.

Officers located the SUV, and after following the vehicle, Collins jumped from the driver’s seat and fled on foot for several minutes.

Police said officers detained Collins in the 500 block of Whitethorne Ave. and gave multiple commands for Collins to drop his gun, but he refused.

Police said officers fired at Collins, and he suffered multiple gun shot wounds.

Medics pronounced Collins dead just before 1am.

Columbus police said an investigation determined all five officers were within the department’s use of firearms police. The identified officers involved in the shooting are: Peter Jacobs, Patrick Nance, David Gitlitz, April Redick and Ben Leppla. All involved officers are assigned to the patrol bureau.