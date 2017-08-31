Miranda Lambert travels with nonprofit Muttnation Foundation to help Texas shelter pets

CREDIT: Miranda Lambert/MuttNation Foundation via Facebook

HOUSTON (WCMH) — Country superstar Miranda Lambert is on the front lines of the animal rescue efforts in Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

Volunteers from Lambert’s nonprofit MuttNation Foundation are working to transport pets from Houston-area shelters. Lambert, who grew up in east Texas,

MuttNation volunteers say they transported 62 animals from the Houston Humane Society and 72 animals from Harris County. The animals are being transported to other shelters so there is more room for all the displaced animals from Hurricane Harvey.

Lambert started MuttNation in 2009 with her mother Bev, according to the foundation’s Facebook page. 

