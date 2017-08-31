Missing 17-year-old girl could be heading for Central Ohio

By Published: Updated:

FOREST PARK, OH (WCMH) — Police in Forest Park, Ohio believe a missing 17-year-old girl could be heading for the Columbus or Chillicothe area.

Police say Lauren Hopkins left her Forest Park home sometime between 9pm Wednesday and 6:30am Thursday.

Police describe Lauren as a 17-year-old biracial female with hazel eyes and highlighted brown hair. She stands 5’6″ and weighs around 150 pounds.

She has a tattoo of an anchor on her ankle.

Police say she suffers from epilepsy and is in need of her medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call Forest Park Police at 513-595-5220.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s