Missing 17-year-old girl could be heading for Central Ohio

FOREST PARK, OH (WCMH) — Police in Forest Park, Ohio believe a missing 17-year-old girl could be heading for the Columbus or Chillicothe area.

Police say Lauren Hopkins left her Forest Park home sometime between 9pm Wednesday and 6:30am Thursday.

Police describe Lauren as a 17-year-old biracial female with hazel eyes and highlighted brown hair. She stands 5’6″ and weighs around 150 pounds.

She has a tattoo of an anchor on her ankle.

Police say she suffers from epilepsy and is in need of her medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call Forest Park Police at 513-595-5220.