Ohio State students cherish first Buckeye football game day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For Ohio State students, Thursday classes seemed a little longer as they waited for a rare football opener on a weeknight.

For thousands of freshmen, it’s a night they plan to cherish.

“Whenever I was walking through campus this morning, I could definitely sense the excitement,” says Tori Reginelli, a freshman from Pennsylvania.

For the older crowd, a football isn’t the only favorite returning to Columbus tonight. Chumley’s, a popular campus bar that closed last summer during renovations on High Street, opened its new location on at the intersection of High St. and 9th on Thursday.

“It’s kind of like a piece of history here,” senior Rachael Leonard says on the bar. “It’s a tradition here.”

Ohio State and Indiana kick off Thursday night at 8 p.m.

