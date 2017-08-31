Police: Carjackers forced victim to withdraw large amounts of cash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for three people who carjacked a man and forced him to drive around town to several ATMs.

According to police, it started around 10:30pm on August 22 in the area of Brice Road and East Main Street.

Police said two men and a woman drove the victim to several ATMs around town and withdrew a large amount of cash.

The victim was driven to ATMs at the following locations:

2031 Henderson Rd

4810 Sawmill Rd

2727 Cleveland Ave

3233 Cleveland Ave

Chase Bank released several surveillance images of one of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD robbery unit at 614-645-2607 or email Detective Williams at bwilliams@columbuspolice.org.