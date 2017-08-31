Police: Carjackers forced victim to withdraw large amounts of cash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for three people who carjacked a man and forced him to drive around town to several ATMs.

According to police, it started around 10:30pm on August 22 in the area of Brice Road and East Main Street.

Police said two men and a woman drove the victim to several ATMs around town and withdrew a large amount of cash.

The victim was driven to ATMs at the following locations:

  • 2031 Henderson Rd
  • 4810 Sawmill Rd
  • 2727 Cleveland Ave
  • 3233 Cleveland Ave

Chase Bank released several surveillance images of one of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD robbery unit at 614-645-2607 or email Detective Williams at bwilliams@columbuspolice.org.

