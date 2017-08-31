Rock City Church focuses relief effort on clean-up and food

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Thousands of people are still in shelters in Texas and the clean-up effort in their homes is going to enormous once they’re able to get back in.

That’s the focus for Rock City Church’s donation drive. They’re asking people to fill five-gallon buckets with either non-perishable food or cleaning/rebuilding supplies.

“I believe in the City of Columbus and so now it’s time for us to step up and do whatever we can,” said lead pastor Chad Fisher.

He said seeing the devastating in Texas is inspiring people to give back.

“Our team wants to make it as easy as possible for the people our city to respond,” he said.

To help, he said all you have to do is fill a bucket.

“They’re easy to transport when we’re on the ground delivering them, very efficient way to deliver the needs that are specifically being asked for the people who are doing the relief efforts right now on the ground in Houston,” said Fisher.

Mark Vanmeter said he already contributed to a few other organizations, but put some buckets together after seeing an email from Pastor Fisher.

“This is something I can put my own time and thought into and do more than just money,” he said. “Being an Ohio State fan, Woody Hayes said pay forward. This is paying it forward. If we ever need help, I’m sure the folks in Texas will come and help us.”

Items Needed:

Clean-Up Bucket Kit (fill bucket and include contents on lid)

5-Gallon Bucket with lid

Dish Soap

Disinfectant Cleaner

Window Cleaner

All-purpose cleaner

Toothbrushes

Scrub Brush (1)

Sponges (4)

Magic Eraser Sponges (2)

Roll of Paper Towels (1)

Spray Bottle (1)

Rubber Gloves (2 pair)

Bottle of Sunscreen

Insect repellant

Bottle of Bleach

Feed-A-Family Bucket Kit (fill bucket and include contents on lid)

5-Gallon Bucket with lid

Canned fruit

Canned vegetables

Ready-to-eat Canned Meals

Canned Soup / Soup Mix

Bagged Rice / Pasta

Bagged Dried Beans

Dried Fruit

Nuts

Peanut Butter

Dry, Powdered Milk

Baby Food (no glass jars)

Packaged Snacks

Manual Can Opener

Plastic Forks and Spoons

Other Items Needed

Cases of water

Sledge hammers

Shovels

Large black garbage bags

Flashlights with batteries

Diapers, disposable baby wipes and hand wipes

Unfortunately, we are not able to accept perishable food or clothing items at this time.

Drop Off Locations:

Thursday, Aug 31 4p-8p

Upper Arlington High School

1650 Ridgeview RD

Friday, Sept 1 4p-8p

Westerville Central High School

7118 Mount Royal Ave

Columbus Dream Center

38 W Greenwood Ave

Saturday, Sept 2 9a-12p

Chick-fli-A

1988 Hilliard Rome Rd