‘Star Wars’ R2-D2, BB-9E droids rolling into homes across the galaxy

A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY (WCMH) — Two years ago, “Star Wars” fans met BB-8, a cute orange and white droid who helped Resistance pilot Poe Dameron and burgeoning Jedi Rey in their fight against the Dark Side in “The Force Awakens.” Tech company Sphero built a working BB-8 model that brings the little character to life.

Now, with “The Last Jedi” coming this winter, Sphero has created two new droid models: The beloved R2-D2, and a new “evil” version of BB-8 called BB-9E.

BB-9E is a new droid that works with the First Order. Sphero’s verson will be just like its BB-8 model: The toy will be 4.4 inches tall with a ball-shaped body, and controlled by an app. It features 40 sounds and 9 commands, according to CNN Money.

The BB-9E toy will go on sale midnight Friday for $149, along with the mini R2-D2 for $179. The R2-D2 model appears a bit taller than the BB models. CNN Money reports it “can pull a third leg up into its body, waddle and fall down and play dead, just like the character in the movie.”

The droids are also designed to interact with one another, and can “watch” the movie with their owners.

Star Wars is expected to announce a number of new merchandise items on Force Friday II, Sept. 1. Click here for more upcoming releases.