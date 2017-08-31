Steelers holdout Bell hints at Sept. 1 return in Tweet

By Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) carries against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File)

PITTSBURGH, PA (AP) — Steelers star Le’Veon Bell has suggested on Twitter that he will return to the team on Sept. 1, the day after Pittsburgh’s final preseason game.

Bell hasn’t signed his franchise tender and has been holding out through training camp. Responding to a fan Tuesday night asking when he plans to end his holdout, Bell wrote: “9-1-17” and added a wink.

The franchise tender offered Bell will guarantee him $12.1 million for the upcoming season. The two-time Pro Bowl running back has been seeking a long-term deal.

Bell rushed for 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns last season and also caught 75 passes for 616 yards and two TDs.

The Steelers will take on the Carolina Panthers Thursday night at 7:30pm. You’ll be able to watch the game live on NBC4.

NFL teams must trim rosters to 53 players by Saturday.

