Troopers seize more than $333,000 worth of marijuana and hashish during Ohio traffic stop

By Published:
CREDIT: Ohio State Highway Patrol

SUMMIT CO., OH (WCMH) — A California man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized a large amount of marijuana and hashish from his vehicle.

Troopers stopped a vehicle with Florida plates on the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County on Aug. 30 for a marked lanes violation. The Patrol says they suspected criminal activity and frisked the man, who removed a pill bottle of marijuana from his pocket. Police searched the vehicle and found 18 five-gallon buckets containing 143 pounds of marijuana and 300 grams of hashish, valued at about $333,905.

The Patrol says Leo Charkins, 52, has been charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s