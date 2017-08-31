Troopers seize more than $333,000 worth of marijuana and hashish during Ohio traffic stop

SUMMIT CO., OH (WCMH) — A California man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized a large amount of marijuana and hashish from his vehicle.

Troopers stopped a vehicle with Florida plates on the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County on Aug. 30 for a marked lanes violation. The Patrol says they suspected criminal activity and frisked the man, who removed a pill bottle of marijuana from his pocket. Police searched the vehicle and found 18 five-gallon buckets containing 143 pounds of marijuana and 300 grams of hashish, valued at about $333,905.

The Patrol says Leo Charkins, 52, has been charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana.