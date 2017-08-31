Two shot Thursday afternoon in Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people have been transported to Columbus hospitals after a shooting Thursday afternoon in North Linden.

Police say the shooting happened in the 7000 block of Republic Avenue around 1:30pm. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the other was transported in unknown condition. Police have not released any information about suspects.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.