Watershed Distillery begins Harvey relief effort

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio continues to come out in droves to support local relief efforts benefiting survivors of Hurricane Harvey.

In less than 24 hours, Watershed Distillery collected enough donations to fill two box trucks filled with supplies to send to Texas.

“We knew we had a box truck. We knew we could fill it,” said co-owner of Watershed Distillery David Rigo.

Laurie Love saw the distillery’s Facebook post yesterday. She lived in Gahanna for 20 years, but now lives in Katy, TX. She said the out-pouring of support from Central Ohio has been inspiring.

“Ohio’s been wonderful so far,” she said. “Picture yourself, your whole first level of your house… gone. Your pots, your pans, your dishes, your washer, dryer, your vacuum, everything is gone.”

Love said the damage to her home is minor, so they’ve spent most of their time helping others.

If you want to donate, she said don’t donate clothes. Instead, give tools and supplies needed to rebuild homes, like hammers and heavy duty trash bags.

“Cleaning supplies, bleach, boxes of bleach, Lysol to kill the mold, clean it up,” said Love.

Rigo said the community has responded in a big way.

A Columbus downtown hotel donated dozens of boxes of new bedding on Thursday.

“We want to make sure we do our part and help where we can, especially when we have all this stuff on hand,” said Taras Yakhnitskiy with Hotel LeVeque. “We want to make sure we can give to those in need.”

Rigo said they started collecting items on Wednesday night and by Thursday afternoon, they already have enough supplies to pack two box trucks, maybe even a third.

“We have zero connection to Houston, but you see the pictures and you see what people are going through and you know we’re all from the United States,” he said. “We just felt like we’ve got this great network and why not use it for good?”

If you’d like to donate items you can drop them off at Watershed Distillery Kitchen & Bar: 1145 Chesapeake Ave., Suite D., Columbus, OH

Drop-off Schedule :

– Thursday, 8am – 8pm

– Friday, 8am – 8 pm

– Saturday, Noon – 8pm