Fake hurricane forecast causing confusion in Texas

(WCMH) — The National Weather Service is asking people to be on the lookout for fake hurricane forecasts.

The National Weather Service issued the warning Friday morning after a widely shared fake forecast showed Hurricane Irma hitting the Houston area in nearly two weeks.

The fake forecast post read:

Everyone needs to pay attention to Hurricane Irma. Shes predicted to come through Mexico hit us and everything inbetween up to Houston. Shes already a Category 2 and hasn’t even got into warm water yet.

According to the National Weather Service, official NOAA hurricane advisories only go out five days. It’s too early to tell if or when the storm will hit Texas.

Keep your eyes out for fake forecasts. THIS is what an official NOAA advisory looks like. Note: forecast only goes out 5 days. #Irma pic.twitter.com/9k87y7jkMz — NWS (@NWS) September 1, 2017

Storm Team 4’s Ben Gelber says Hurricane Irma will strengthen into a CAT 3 storm by next week approaching the Caribbean islands. By then we’ll have a better idea regarding the potential for a possible Mid-Atlantic landfall, or whether the storm will recurve out to sea.

According to 18 U.S. Code § 2074, issuing a fake weather forecast and presenting it as the work of the government can land you in jail for up to 90 days.

Whoever knowingly issues or publishes any counterfeit weather forecast or warning of weather conditions falsely representing such forecast or warning to have been issued or published by the Weather Bureau, United States Signal Service, or other branch of the Government service, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ninety days, or both.