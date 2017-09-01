Football Friday Nite: Week 2 preview

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Football Friday Nite week number two kicks off tonight!
NBC4 will have highlights from the following games:
- Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Darby
- Marion Harding at Jonathan Alder
- Pickerington North at Dublin Jerome
- Gahanna at Westerville South
- Thomas Worthington at Westerville North
- Lancaster at St. Francis DeSales
- Crestline at Grove City Christian
- Olentangy Orange at Bishop Watterson
- Hilliard Bradley at New Albany
- Watkins Memorial at Walnut Ridge
- Central Crossing at Bishop Hartley
- Wayne at Olentangy Liberty
- Dublin Scioto at Dublin Coffman
Check back here for scores from games around Ohio.
Thursday’s Scores
- Batavia 28, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7
- Bethel-Tate 40, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0
- Cols. Hamilton Twp. 21, Groveport-Madison 14
- Gallatin Co., Ky. 24, Cin. Finneytown 7
- Parma Normandy 34, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
- S. Point 20, Boyd Co., Ky. 12
- Troy 28, Xenia 6