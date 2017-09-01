Football Friday Nite: Week 2 preview

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Football Friday Nite week number two kicks off tonight!

If you’re heading to a game, you might need a jacket or poncho. Tap here for the full forecast.

NBC4 will have highlights from the following games:

  • Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Darby
  • Marion Harding at Jonathan Alder
  • Pickerington North at Dublin Jerome
  • Gahanna at Westerville South
  • Thomas Worthington at Westerville North
  • Lancaster at St. Francis DeSales
  • Crestline at Grove City Christian
  • Olentangy Orange at Bishop Watterson
  • Hilliard Bradley at New Albany
  • Watkins Memorial at Walnut Ridge
  • Central Crossing at Bishop Hartley
  • Wayne at Olentangy Liberty
  • Dublin Scioto at Dublin Coffman

Check back here for scores from games around Ohio.

Thursday’s Scores

  • Batavia 28, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7
  • Bethel-Tate 40, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0
  • Cols. Hamilton Twp. 21, Groveport-Madison 14
  • Gallatin Co., Ky. 24, Cin. Finneytown 7
  • Parma Normandy 34, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
  • S. Point 20, Boyd Co., Ky. 12
  • Troy 28, Xenia 6

