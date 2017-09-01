Four indicted on charges related to Columbus double homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Four people are facing nearly two dozen felony charges each after a double homicide that happened in July.

A Franklin County grand jury returned indictments Friday against Desmond L. Webster, Julius L. Anderson, Aden A. Hassan and Joshua B. Radabaugh.

Charges include aggravated burglary, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder and felonious assault. Radabaugh faces additional charges of arson and tampering with evidence.

Radabaugh, Hassan and Anderson are being held at the Franklin County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Webster was arrested in Oklahoma.

On July 19, police said four men carried out a home invasion at the Wedgewood Village Apartments and held the victims hostage for several hours.

The situation ended with gunfire, leaving Abdul Cadir Ali and Mohamed Ali Mohamed dead.

A third victim was injured when a bullet traveled through the floor and struck her, police said.

According to court documents, Anderson, Hassan and Radabaugh were identified as the suspects by witnesses.

