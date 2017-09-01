Puppies survive having throats cut by Richland County man

RICHLAND CO., OH (WCMH) — The Humane Society of Richland County says it is caring for 4 puppies who had their throats cut after responding to an animal cruelty report.

The person responsible has been charged with felony animal cruelty. A fifth puppy was also at the home and is in HSRC custody. The Humane Society says the dogs are all pit bull mixes.

The puppies will heal, the Humane Society says. The HSRC is asking for any help possible in the form of donations, volunteers, and adoptive families for the pups, and urges people to act instead of criticizing the suspect.

The Mansfield News Journal reports the suspect is a 38-year-old man.