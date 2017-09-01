Jewish Family Services creates emergency line for Harvey survivors in crisis

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Even though they’re over 1,000 miles away, social workers with Jewish Family Services (JFS) Columbus are helping people in crisis affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“We’re responsible for one another. We don’t exist alone. We all exist together,” said JFS Columbus CEO Dr. June Gutterman.

After speaking with the JFS CEO in Houston on Monday, Dr. Gutterman thought of an idea on how they can help from Central Ohio.

“Why don’t we set up an emergency support line that literally supports her staff on the ground, using a cadre of volunteer social workers from across our network,” she said.

Dr. Gutterman said in 48 hours, 50 social workers have volunteered from across their network in North American and Israel, including here in Columbus.

“You can just well imagine what this stage of recovery is going to be like when people walk into their homes and they see the damage and then have to begin to cope with that damage,” she said.

Their goal is to help survivors of the flood who are suffering from unbelievable stress and anxiety.

“We’ll be able to at least help people get a sense of control and be able to come up with a short term plan with how they’re going to tackle this enormous problem that has now impacted their lives,” said Dr. Gutterman.

The emergency support line goes live on Friday, which will help survivors in Texas connect with helpful counseling over the phone.