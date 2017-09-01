Man, 23, dies in New Albany crash

By Published:

NEW ALBANY, OH (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man died in a crash Wednesday night along U.S. 62 just north of Smith’s Mill Road, according to the city of New Albany.

A vehicle was southbound on U.S. 62 at approximately 6:58pm and attempted to turn left onto a private drive near the Turkey Hill convenience store. The intersection is signaled.

A northbound vehicle hit the southbound vehicle in the intersection.

While turning, this southbound vehicle was struck in the intersection by a northbound vehicle. The passenger in the southbound vehicle, 23-year-old Jerrod Rohrer, did not survive.

The crash is under investigation.

