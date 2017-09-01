McDonald’s quits serving McPizza in Pomeroy, Ohio and Spencer, West Virginia

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – After 15 years, the last McPizza has been served at the McDonald’s in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Up until the start of this week, only 2 McDonald’s still made the favorite from the 90s, the other McDonald’s being in Spencer, West Virginia. The Spencer McDonald’s served their last McPizza on Wednesday, August 30th, 2017, and the Pomeroy McDonald’s served their last McPizza on Thursday, August 31st, 2017.

In March, three guys from London, Ontario, went viral after posting video of their 8-hour journey to Spencer to grab a pie to YouTube.

The restaurant in Pomeroy sits along Main Street/Highway 833 in the town and had never stopped selling them until now.