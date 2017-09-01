Mother shares memories of four children killed when van was swept away

HOUSTON (NBC NEWS) – A Texas mother is baring her grief over the loss of four children in Hurricane Harvey’s floods.

Mona Saldivar was still too emotional Friday to talk about the day she lost 16-year-old Devy, 15-year-old Dominic, eight-year-old Xavier, and six-year-old Daisy.

They died along with their great-grandparents when flood water swept away their van.

Mona was able to share photos and memories of her children with NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez.

“They were happy kids and they were loved by many people,” Saldivar said. “I just want everybody to know they were very happy kids. The time they had here with me, they were happy, even though it was just us.”

Friday on NBC Nightly News, Gabe shares more from Mona about her kids and the grief so many are facing in Texas.