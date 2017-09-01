Ohio police release video of officer-involved shooting

KETTERING, OH (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department released dash cam footage of an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop on Sunday, August 27th.

The video is from the cruiser of officer Johnathan McCoy, who pulled a van over during a routine traffic stop on E Bataan Dr. and Craig Dr.

In the video, you see officer McCoy pull over the van and approach the passenger side of the vehicle.

While speaking to the three people inside the vehicle, officer McCoy saw a gun in the pocket of a passenger. The passenger was later identified as 33-year-old Jason Hoops.

After multiple warnings, Hoops reportedly dropped his hands toward the weapon and officer McCoy shot Hoops. McCoy fired nine shots, hitting Hoops several times.

Hoops was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

Kettering Police Chief Chris Protsman says witnesses reported Hoops had previously stated that he would shoot a police officer before going back to prison.

According to Protsman, Hoops was a convicted felon and was not allowed to possess a weapon.

Officer McCoy is currently on paid administrative leave. He has been with the Kettering Police Department since May of 2015. McCoy previously worked for the University of Dayton from 2012 until 2015.

An internal investigation is being handled by the Kettering Police Department with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation handling evidence.

A man and a woman were also inside the van at the time of the shooting. Those people were taken into custody, but later released without any charges.