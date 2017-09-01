Teen girl killed, another person injured in Westerville fire

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Firefighters in Westerville say one person died and another was injured after a fire, Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Allview Road, at about 5:09am, Friday, on the report of a fire.

Firefighters say a 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead out of the fire. Another person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

Four people were in the home at the time of the fire, and two of them jumped from a second story window to escape the flames, according to firefighters.

