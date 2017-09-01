Teen girl killed, another person injured in Westerville fire

By Published: Updated:

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Firefighters in Westerville say one person died and another was injured after a fire, Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Allview Road, at about 5:09am, Friday, on the report of a fire.

Firefighters say a 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead out of the fire. Another person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

Four people were in the home at the time of the fire, and two of them jumped from a second story window to escape the flames, according to firefighters.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s