OSU Police issue public safety notice after reported armed robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University issued a public safety notice after a reported armed robbery Friday morning on campus.

The university says a female student reported being approached by an unknown male around 9am near the intersection of High Street and Woodruff Avenue “who grabbed onto her backpack, told her not to run and threatened that he had a gun.”

OSU Police say a passerby helped the student walk away. The suspect fled northbound toward Lane Avenue. He is described as a black male in his 60s with short hair and a scruffy beard, standing 5’8” and wearing a gray t-shirt and black athletic shorts. He is described as having bloodshot eyes, carrying a cane and wearing dirty clothing with bandages on his right leg.

OSU Police say “no property was taken, no injuries were reported and no weapon was seen.”

OSU Police is actively investigating and the community should report any known details by calling 614-292-2121.