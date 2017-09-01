Pizza ATM opens at Case Western Reserve University

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) – Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland recently opened the country’s second pizza ATM.

The pizza ATM was installed at the Sears think[box] at Case Western.

According to the university, the pizzas are prepared each day by the university’s food service provider. Upon ordering, the pizza is placed in the oven and then transferred to a specially designed box.

Three minutes after ordering, a freshly cooked pizza is dispensed through a slot in the machine.

It’s the second such pizza ATM to open in the United States. The first opened in September, 2016 at Xavier University in Cincinnati.

The company behind the machine, Paline, says the pizza dispensers have been in Europe for 14 years. They’re typically in small towns, at gas stations or pizzerias.

The company is working on expanding the use of the pizza ATMs in the US.