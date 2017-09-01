Red Cross still in need of volunteers to help with Harvey relief

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The American Red Cross said 2,000 volunteers are already on the ground in Texas and Louisiana, helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

But, more help is needed.

Here in Central Ohio, the Red Cross said it’s received an outpouring of support. Because of that, it’s holding an orientation tomorrow morning to help recruit more volunteers.

“In the days, weeks, months ahead we’re going to need several thousand people to go down and help with these efforts,” said Red Cross spokesperson Jordan Tetting.

She said 50 people from our region have signed up and are already helping in the disaster area. More are on the way, but the volunteers there now will eventually need to be relieved.

“These people need our help. I’ve had those hugs. I’ve had the people tell me how grateful that they were that people all the way from Ohio came to help them,” said Tetting.

Disaster services volunteer Russ Aikman is flying out to Texas Saturday morning.

“(I) was in the Air Force and just continued my service to the community,” said Aikman.

He’s been volunteering with the Red Cross for 19 years. In this deployment, he will be serving as a community partner liaison connecting people who need help in Houston with resources.

“Being on the ground and working directly with the different churches and various civic organizations that ask for assistance,” said Aikman.

The Red Cross said it’s still in dire need of nurses, doctors and mental healthcare professionals to volunteer.

But, even if you don’t have skills in a health-related field, you can still make a difference.

“The most important thing that we’re doing is trying to assist the residents of the area the best we can,” said Aikman. “I would really encourage anyone who’s interested in volunteering to take a look at it.”

Red Cross Volunteer Orientation:

WHEN: Saturday, September 2nd at 9am

WHERE: Franklin County EMA, 5300 Strawberry Farms Blvd., Columbus