Republicans oppose expected Pres. Trump move on immigrant children

By Published: Updated:
House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks to workers at the Boeing Co. and in view of a Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engine for a 787 jet, behind, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Everett, Wash. Ryan toured the factory before speaking with and taking questions from some of the workers, mostly on tax reform. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan and another Republican are urging President Donald Trump not to rescind federal protections for immigrant children whose parents brought them to the country illegally.

Ryan was asked about Trump’s rumored move to roll back so-called DACA protections for such children on Wisconsin radio station WCLO. Ryan said, “I actually don’t think we should do that.”

Ryan says, “This is something that Congress has to fix.”

And Utah GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch sent out a statement in anticipation of a Trump announcement on Friday saying he’s urged Trump not to revoke former President Barack Obama’s efforts to protect “individuals who entered our country unlawfully as children through no fault of their own and who have built their lives here.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s