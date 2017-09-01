Second skimmer found at central Ohio gas station

WORTHINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Police in Worthington are investigating after a skimmer, similar to the one found in Dublin earlier this week, was found at a gas station’s pump.

According to the Franklin County Auditor’s Office, the skimmer was found at the Marathon gas station at 911 N. High Street in Worthington.

Auditors say the skimmer was similar the one found in Dublin on Tuesday, however this particular skimmer had a key pad attached that could catch customer’s PIN numbers.

