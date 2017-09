COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man accused of shooting and killing a 26-year-old in north Columbus is now being held on $1 million bond.

Hanad Jama, 30, of Columbus is charged with murder in the death of Kamal Shekmohamed, 26.

Columbus police say the incident happened on Belcher Drive on August 20. Shekmohamed’s death was the 83rd homicide in Columbus in 2017.

A Franklin County Municipal Court judge set bond at $1 million cash or surety. Jama will be back in court on September 8.