COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University Police say an armed robbery was reported at a UDF near the Ohio State University campus Saturday.

Columbus Police were called to 1680 North High Street for the report of a robbery around 6:46pm.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-40s, standing 5’5″ tall. He was wearing a red hat and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

OSU Police say he fled east.