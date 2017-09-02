Central Ohio church collects donations for Harvey victims

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Friday, Rock City Church was at Westerville Central High School filling buckets with non-perishable food items and cleaning supplies.

It was an effort that was easy for this community to get behind.

“Someone’s going to get this bucket and hopefully be thankful to see that someone cared enough from another state,” said John Brooks, a Rock City Church Volunteer.

It’s one way this Central Ohio church can help those who have been hurt by hurricane Harvey.

Rock City Church has partnered with NBC4 to collected more supplies that are desperately needed.

READ MORE: NBC4 Day of Giving

“In any catastrophic event like this it’s going to take waves.,” said Reg Genter, who is the campus pastor of Rock City Church. “This is just the first wave.”

A truck full of water, food and cleaning supplies will go to Texas, and then the items will make it to the hands of the people who are without the essentials.

It’s something that Houston pastor Jeremy Foster understands.

He has helped many of Harvey’s victims and understands this need because he has watched the struggle up close.

Foster says they are tired, and he hopes these supplies continue to pour in from everyone who can help.

“I’m watching a mom a case of 24 bottles of water like it was Christmas. I’m watching her with her children putting canned goods in a bag because they don’t have anything. Everything was flooded out.”

Foster and his church in Houston will receive the supplies collected here by Rock City Church.

He will hand those items to people he has rescued during this disaster.

