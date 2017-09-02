Central Ohio volunteer in Texas: “We need all the help we can get down here”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The widespread effect of Hurricane Harvey is something many people continue to see in pictures and videos.

Central Ohio native Jeffery Lang sees it up close as a Red Cross Volunteer.

He is member of the Community Emergency Response team in Fairfield county.

Down in Texas he said he spent a few days assessing damage from a helicopter in and around the Houston area, but wasn’t prepared for what he witnessed.

“This is worse than anyone ever thought it could be,” said Lang. “I’m flying over it. I’m looking at it a neighborhood at a time. I’m thinking of the 100, 200, 2000, 3000 lives that were affected all at once. I don’t get to do it person by person it all hits me all at one time.”

He talked about how he saw entire neighborhoods were under water, rooftop rescues, and so much more that it’s taking an unexpected emotion toll on him.

“It’s a lot. It’s a lot to take in every day when I get back I have to sit down and I have to mentally process. I’m not a crier and this stuff is making me cry.”

He went on to say there so much to do and there are people relying on that.

“We need all the help we can get down here financially, material-wise and people-wise”

He added helping these people is what motivates him and will continue as long as he is able to.

“My deployment out here is only for two weeks but I’m going to rotate back. Probably spend a month at home the come back because I can’t leave this and not come back to it.”

The Red Cross said more than eighty-thousand volunteers are needed in the next month to help with the relief effort in Texas.