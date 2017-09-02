Clemson band pokes fun at Ohio State during halftime show

CREDIT: David Hale, Twitter

CLEMSON, SC (WCMH) — Ohio State fans do not need a reminder of how the 2016 Fiesta Bowl ended, but they got one anyway from Clemson’s marching band.

The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 31-0 on that night in Arizona, sending them to the national championship as OSU dejectedly headed home. Clemson went on to beat Alabama for its first title in more than 30 years.

At halftime of its opener against Kent State Saturday, Clemson honored its 2016 national championship team. The marching band poked a jab at the Buckeyes in the process, spelling out the Fiesta Bowl score on the field,

Surely, Ohio State’s own marching band won’t take this lying down.

