Comfort dog group started after Hurricane Katrina heads to Texas

CHICAGO (WFLA/CNN) – The destruction from Harvey has been steady and exhausting for thousands of people living in shelters in Texas.

While people try to clean-up and rebuild, the most lasting damage may be emotional.

A charity group who started a comfort dog program after Hurricane Katrina is now headed to Houston.

Some pets will hang out with emergency responders and others will be sent to a shelter for Harvey survivors.

“I’ve never been on a big deployment like this,” said Jennifer Hoffmeyer, a dog handler. “I’ve been on deployments where people have been killed, suicides, car crashes. But this, we all lift one another up and we talk to one another and the focus is helping the other people.”

Organizers say the support the dogs provide can be a significant part of the healing process.

