Eric Glover-Williams no longer on Buckeyes football team

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University says Eric Glover-Williams is no longer on the Buckeyes football team.

The university did not release any further information about Glover-Williams leaving. The wide receiver would have been a junior this year. He played in all 13 games for the Buckeyes in 2016, according to the university, and recorded seven tackles on special team. Two of these came in the Bucks’ overtime win against Wisconsin.

Glover-Williams moved to wide receiver from his safety position. He is a graduate of Canton McKinley.