Former Ohio cop accused of forcing women into sex acts pleads not guilty

By Published:

DAYTON, OH(AP) — An Ohio man accused of abusing his authority as a police officer to force or pressure women into sex acts has pleaded not guilty to rape, kidnapping, interfering with civil rights and other charges.

Justin Sanderson’s attorney entered the not guilty pleas on Sanderson’s behalf at a hearing Thursday. Bond was set at $1 million. Sanderson, of the Dayton suburb of Huber Heights, resigned from the Phillipsburg police after being arrested last month.

READ MORE: Ohio police officer accused of forcing women into sex acts

Montgomery County’s prosecutor says two women allege Sanderson separately took them into custody and forced them into sex acts at the police station. The prosecutor says two more women allege Sanderson told them he was investigating prostitution and engaged in sex with them. The women told authorities they felt compelled to cooperate because he was an officer.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s