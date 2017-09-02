Former Ohio cop accused of forcing women into sex acts pleads not guilty

DAYTON, OH(AP) — An Ohio man accused of abusing his authority as a police officer to force or pressure women into sex acts has pleaded not guilty to rape, kidnapping, interfering with civil rights and other charges.

Justin Sanderson’s attorney entered the not guilty pleas on Sanderson’s behalf at a hearing Thursday. Bond was set at $1 million. Sanderson, of the Dayton suburb of Huber Heights, resigned from the Phillipsburg police after being arrested last month.

Montgomery County’s prosecutor says two women allege Sanderson separately took them into custody and forced them into sex acts at the police station. The prosecutor says two more women allege Sanderson told them he was investigating prostitution and engaged in sex with them. The women told authorities they felt compelled to cooperate because he was an officer.