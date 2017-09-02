Lancaster man arrested for battery with hate crime enhancement after punching man at Laguna Beach rally

LAGUNA BEACH, CA (WCMH) — A Lancaster, Ohio man is facing charges after punching a man at an “America First” rally last month.

On Aug. 20, protesters and counter-protesters gathered at Main Beach Park in Laguna Beach at a rally organized by a group known as “America First.” During the rally, an unknown man punched another man and fled the scene. The incident was caught on camera, and the images spread quickly online.

The next day, the victim reported the assault to the Laguna Beach Police Department. He told officers that he was physically assaulted during the rally by a counter-protester. Investigators identified the suspect in the photos of the incident as Richard Losey, 20, of Lancaster, Ohio.

Losey was arrested on Aug. 22 in Laguna Beach. The LBPD said Losey was attempting to purchase a bus pass back to Ohio when he was taken into custody.

Losey was booked into Orange County jail on a $50,000 bond. He faces charges for misdemeanor battery with a hate crime enhancement.