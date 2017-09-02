Man dead after crashing U.S. Postal Service vehicle in Athens Co.

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol-Athens Post says a man died after crashing a United States Postal Service vehicle on Saturday.

The Patrol says William W. McManis, 58, of Millfield Ohio was driving eastbound on Angell Road. He failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, striking a ditch and a utility pole. He was not wearing a safety belt and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation. NBC4 has not confirmed if McManis was a USPS employee.