Man pleads guilty to 2016 Kozy Inn homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for shooting and killing a man at a south Columbus motel last year.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 27, 2016, Columbus Police responded to a report of a shooting at the Kozy Inn on the 3900 block of South High Street. When officers arrived, they found Mark Horne, 38, unresponsive from a gunshot wound. Horne was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police identified Monteria Watkins, 32, as the suspect in the murder. Investigators said that Watkins had gone to Horne’s motel room and an altercation ensued. The altercation ended when Watkins shot and killed Horne. Watkins fled the scene and was taken into custody by SWAT officers on Aug. 29, 2016.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Watkins pleaded guilty to the murder of Mark Horne on Aug. 31, 2017. Watkins was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.