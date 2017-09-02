New Red Cross volunteers, eager to help Harvey victims, get training in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of volunteers are needed to become a part of the Red Cross and help in the relief efforts down south. Even after the waters go down, so much reconstruction will be needed throughout those areas that were hit the hardest. Saturday began an orientation where people right here in central Ohio decided they wanted to become part of that relief effort in helping the people of Houston.

About a dozen volunteers gathered on Saturday and signed up with the Red Cross – they are packing up everything that’s needed. Some of them could be deployed within the next two weeks for Houston. A classroom of people who are learning how to respond to a disaster.

David Ace Griffon decided to volunteer and says he’s prepared to be sent to Houston at any time now, “I’m actually here to give my assistance for the disaster relief from Harvey – I would like to just help out all I can. It really impacted my heart. I can help with clean up, I’m prepared to throw boxes, whatever they need me to do.”

Charlynn English volunteered with the Red Cross locally in 2007 and decided to come back as a volunteer after she saw all the devastating photos and videos of Houston.

“I need to give back, I need to give myself to people that need me down in Houston and I just want to give a part of me to them. I’m hoping to get down there within the next 30 days because I think it’s very important a crucial time for the people they lost everything.”

English held back tears saying, “I think they need me, they need all of us. I’ve got to do this. I told my husband I’m going down and he said go for it because if I don’t I wouldn’t be able to live with myself.” She plans to help out within the shelters.

Something else on topic is mental health–learning how to help people who lost everything.

Michelle Jones is a Psychotherapist and Clinical Social Worker she says it’s her calling to head to Houston. “When I called them to get information they told me they needed mental health workers and medical healthcare providers right away so I filled out my application and here I am. I’ve always wanted to do disaster relief since 9/11 and my friends and I were talking about this when we were watching the newscast on Hurricane Harvey so I said guys why don’t we sign up.”

Jones hopes to be deployed within two weeks.

“I think just being there for people in their crisis – letting them know they are not alone that there’s someone walking alongside them to support them I think that it does wonders. This is very traumatic, so just being there to listen to them, encourage them, support them. That’s my role. I’ve cried a few times, I definitely feel emotion… I can feel emotion rising up in me now my heart just goes out to those people. Many of them have lost everything.” Adds Jones.

“You really should help you know we’re all Americans and this is an American disaster and we all need to pull it together and make it work,” David Ace Griffon.

The Red Cross says more than 80,000 volunteers are needed in the next several months.