One in critical condition after crash at High St. and Arcadia Ave

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:14pm near the intersection of High Street and Arcadia Avenue. The patient was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

High Street is closed in both directions from Olentangy Street to Dodridge Street.

