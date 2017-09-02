Woman killed in Circleville shooting

Published:

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a shooting in Pickaway County Saturday night.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 11:49pm Saturday to the 300 block of Tarlton Road in Circleville on a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Amy Diehl, 44, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Diehl was transported to Berger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office at 740-477-6000.

